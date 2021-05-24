Home

World

Billionaire steel magnate heads list of Russians with NZ business interests

RNZ News
March 11, 2022 9:30 am
Former Waiwera Thermal Resort owner Mikhail Khimich, left, and steel magnate Alexander Abramov are among Russians who have had business dealings in Aotearoa.

Public records show a handful of wealthy Russians own $60 million worth of land and real estate in New Zealand, about 50 percent more than the prime minister previously said.

Several private businesses are also owned by these men, the values of which are unknown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday investment in New Zealand by Russian nationals was “limited: up to $40 million”.

The Prime Minister’s Office has since said that figure was from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said they received it from Statistics New Zealand, which RNZ has contacted for clarity.

While investment is not markedly more than that, it appears to be over $60m, with the value of some other interests unknown, including an apartment building in Auckland. RNZ

