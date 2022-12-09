Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

[Photo: AP News]

The US House of Representatives has given final approval to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades-long battle for nationwide recognition that reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes.

US President Joe Biden said he would promptly sign the measure, which would require all states to recognize same-sex marriages.

It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages but have worried about what will happen if the ruling is overturned.