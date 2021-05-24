Bill Cosby freed after top Pennsylvania court overturns sex conviction

US comedian Bill Cosby has left prison hours after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.

The judges said there had been a “process violation” by the prosecution but admitted their ruling was unusual.

83-yearCosby had served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.

In 2018 he was found guilty of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player Andrea Constand.

Cosby is best known for starring in the 1980s TV series The Cosby Show and was once known as “America’s Dad”.

Actor Phylicia Rashad, who played his wife in the sitcom wrote on Twitter: “A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Dozens of women had publically accused him of sexual assault, although he was only tried criminally for the incident against Andrea Constand. His conviction in 2018 was widely seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement.