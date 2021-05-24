Home

World

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

India TV
September 2, 2021 6:32 pm
[Source: India TV]

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away today at the age of 40, an official at the Cooper Hospital confirmed.

It is learnt that Shukla suffered a massive heart attack this morning .

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

This news came as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Siddharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania.

The actor’s last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ in which he played the role of Agastya.

Born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla, Sidharth’s family has roots in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh.

He completed his schooling from St. Xavier’s High School, Fort and later graduated in Interior designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

Sidharth is known for his roles in daily soaps such as “Balika Vadhu” and “Dil Se Dil Tak”.

He is also popular for his tints in reality shows such as “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6”, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss 13”.

