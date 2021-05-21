Big cats seized from zoo in Netflix's Tiger King

Federal officials have seized 68 big cats from the Oklahoma zoo documented in the 2020 Netflix series Tiger King.

On Thursday, the US Justice Department announced that they had confiscated the exotic animals as part of their case against owners Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Officials have inspected the zoo three times since December 2020 and have issued multiple citations for failure to properly care for the animals.

Seven lions, 46 tigers, 15 lion-tiger hybrids, and one jaguar were recovered.

The Lowes are both accused of violating the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

During government inspections, the Lowes were repeatedly cited “for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behaviour”, according to a news release from the Justice Department.