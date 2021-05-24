Biden's $33bn aid deal hits congressional roadblock

US lawmakers hope to approve President Joe Biden’s request for a whopping $33bn (£27bn) in aid for Ukraine “as soon as possible”, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Friday.

It comes as the legislation hits its first roadblocks in Washington, despite overwhelming support for Ukraine.

Democrats want the money to be tied to a deal approving some $10bn in domestic Covid relief funding.

Some Republicans want to tie the money to language that would prevent Biden from lifting a pandemic-related immigration order that drastically reduced the number of asylum seekers entering the US.

Pelosi, the powerful Speaker of the House of Representatives, says officials will need to “come to terms” with how to address both issues.

“We have emergencies here. We need to have the Covid money and time is of the essence because we need the Ukraine money, we need the Covid money, so I would hope that we can do that,” Pelosi said.