Biden's $1.9tn Covid relief bill expected to pass

President Joe Biden’s $1.9tn relief bill to help Americans deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to soon pass Congress.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is set to approve the massive economic aid plan on Wednesday despite a lack of Republican support.

Having already passed the Senate, the relief package would then head to Mr Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

This sixth Covid-19 bill would be a major legislative win for Mr Biden.

The effort is broadly popular among Americans. According to a March Politico/Morning Consult poll, 75% of voters expressed support for the bill, including 59% of Republicans.

But Republicans in Congress have objected to the bill’s price tag.

They have called for various elements of the package to be smaller and more targeted, including suggesting stimulus cheques should not go to people who have not lost income in the past year.

“House Democrats have abandoned any pretence of unity,” House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on the floor ahead of the vote.

“After five relief bills, it is on track to be the first passed by strictly party lines.”

He noted it was the most expensive single bill in US history.