Biden warns Xi of consequences if China provides support to Russia

We have more information now on the video call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping earlier today.

Details about the two-hour call are still sparse, but the White House says Biden “described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians”.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Xi made it clear during the meeting that “as permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world’s two leading economies, we must not only guide the China-US relations forward along the right track, but also shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility”.