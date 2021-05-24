Biden warns lives could be lost in Kabul airlift

US President Joe Biden has acknowledged the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan is “not without risk of loss”.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Biden said the US had evacuated 13,000 people to date in “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history”.

Mr Biden is promising to bring home all remaining Americans, along with 50-65,000 Afghans who helped US troops.

He has faced international criticism over the Taliban’s rapid takeover.