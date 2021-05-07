Home

Biden waives sanctions on Russian pipeline

| @BBCWorld
May 20, 2021 10:36 am

The Biden administration has waived sanctions on a company building a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

The US also lifted sanctions on a Russian President Vladimir Putin ally who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.

The move came in a report on Russian sanctions delivered to Congress on Wednesday by the Department of State.

Critics say the pipeline is a major geopolitical prize for the Kremlin.

