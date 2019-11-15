Biden vows 100m vaccinations for US in first 100 days

US President-elect Joe Biden has set a goal of 100 million COVID vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

He said his first months in office would not end the outbreak and gave few details on rollout strategy but he said he would change the course of COVID-19.

Introducing his health team for when he takes office on 20 January, he urged Americans to “mask up for 100 days”.

On Tuesday, a report paved the way for a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be approved and rolled out for Americans.

President Donald Trump meanwhile attended a summit at the White House of his COVID vaccination programme called Operation Warp Speed and hailed the expected approval of vaccines.