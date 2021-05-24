Biden visits Congress to lobby for stalled infrastructure bill

US President Joe Biden has made a surprise visit to Congress one day after it delayed a crucial vote on his $1tn (£750bn) infrastructure plan.

Part of his Democratic Party refuses to move forward with the plan until Congress signs off on a separate $3.5tn welfare and climate change bill.

The bill is at the heart of the party’s agenda and passions are high as Mr Biden appeals to unruly Democrats.

Centrists want to downsize the package, while liberals push for more funding.

Ahead of Mr Biden’s visit on Friday, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the chairwoman of the House Progressive Caucus, praised the president as “deeply involved” in the budget negotiations.

Her comment comes amid criticism from some Democrats that Mr Biden has taken a backseat in the intra-party talks.

However, after the roughly 30-minute meeting, Democrats emerged saying that Mr Biden had not indicated his top-line price tag, leaving the future of the vote uncertain.

The bipartisan $1tn public works bill, which would apply to routine transportation, broadband, water systems and other projects, enjoys wide support but liberal (or progressive) Democrats are linking its passage to their more ambitious welfare and climate change bill.

That bill would raise taxes on corporations and the rich, investing the revenue in a broad array of social programmes, including early childhood education, universal preschool, government-funded two-year college education, paid family and medical leave, an expansion of government health insurance and environmental spending.