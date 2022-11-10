Biden to speak on midterm results as Democrats defy expectations

President Biden Remarks. [Source: ABC News]

President Joe Biden will address election results for the first time on Wednesday.

This is after he and his fellow Democrats defied expectations and avoided a Republican blowout.

In a brief preview of his speech, scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, Biden thanked election officials for upholding democracy.

“Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend, strengthen and renew it,” the president tweeted. “I’ll have more to say this afternoon, but thanks to the poll workers and officials that worked into the night to safeguard our sacred right to vote. And the millions who made their voices heard.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the battle for control of the House and Senate is still up in the air as several key races remain too close to call.

But as the dust begins to settle from Tuesday’s races, one apparent takeaway is that the expected “red wave” of Republican victories didn’t quite materialize despite concerns about Biden’s low approval rating and high inflation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 15 flips overall in the House, 11 for Republicans and four for Democrats, according to ABC News projections. The Senate was locked in a dead heat at 48 seats each.

While Republicans could still win both chambers, Democratic strategists told ABC News the lack of a GOP wipeout is a victory in itself and a buck to historical trends.

“The party in the White House has gained seats in a midterm only three of 40 times since the Civil War,” Jim Kessler, the executive director at the center-left think tank Third Way, told ABC News. “Since the direct election of senators in 1914, it’s happened in seven of 27 midterms. Gaining seats in the House is not going to happen, but losses will be small. A draw or one seat pickup in the Senate is within grasp.”

For comparison, in Barack Obama’s first term, Democrats lost 63 seats in the House during the midterms. Republicans lost 40 seats in the House during the 2018 cycle when Donald Trump was president. Former President Bill Clinton lost 53 seats in the House in his first midterm elections.

Did Biden’s message resonate?

Biden in the final campaign stretch cast the elections not as a referendum on his party, as has long been the historical trend, but a choice between the Democratic Party’s agenda and that of “extreme MAGA Republicans.”