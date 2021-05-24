Biden to raise issue of weapons supply in call with Xi

The US has “high concern” that China might supply Russia with military equipment that could be used by President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, the White House says.

Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the latest briefing in Washington that China’s failure to denounce Russia’s actions “speaks volumes”.

She said President Joe Biden would raise the subject with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in a phone call scheduled for Friday.

On Monday, the US warned allies that China had suggested it was open to a move to provide military and economic support to Russia, media reports said.

The Chinese foreign ministry accused the US of spreading disinformation and Russia denied asking Beijing for military help.