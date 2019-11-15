Home

Biden to present team as Trump allows transition

BBC
November 25, 2020 6:35 am

US President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce the first people he has chosen for his cabinet later, as the transition of power gathers pace.

Many of the choices, already announced, are Mr Biden’s colleagues from his years in the Obama administration.

John Kerry will be climate envoy, while foreign policy veteran Antony Blinken is nominated for secretary of state.

President Donald Trump has finally agreed that the transition process should start, after weeks of wrangling.

