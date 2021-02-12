Biden to order all US adults be eligible for vaccine

President Joe Biden is set to order US states to make all adults eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations.

He is set to announce the move during a speech on Thursday evening.

Current measures in place to prioritize people by age or underlying health conditions will be removed, officials told US media before the speech.

The number of places where people can be vaccinated will be increased with veterinarians and dentists also allowed to vaccinate people.

The speech will take place just hours after the president signed a $1.9tn economic relief bill that marks an early legislative victory for his administration.

The bill includes $1,400 payments, an extension of jobless benefits, and a child tax credit that is expected to lift millions out of poverty.

Biden says the relief package will rebuild “the backbone of this country”.

“Were now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May, let me say that again when we came into office the prior administration had contacted for not nearly enough vaccine to cover adults in America. We retired that about three weeks ago we were able to say that we will have enough vaccines for adults by the end of July I’m pleased to announce today as the consequence of the stepped-up process that I’ve order and just outlined this country will have enough vaccines for every adult in America.”

The spending bill, one of the largest in US history, passed Congress without a single Republican supporter.