Biden to convene virtual virus summit on fringe of UN

U.S. President Joe Biden will convene a virtual COVID-19 summit on Wednesday on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly aimed at boosting vaccinations worldwide with the goal of ending the pandemic by the end of 2022.

A White House spokesperson says the United States will be asking participants to commit to “a higher level of ambition” on making vaccines available on a more equitable basis.

Biden travels to New York on Monday for his first trip as president to attend the U.N. General Assembly and will speak to the gathered world leaders on Tuesday.

He will convene the virus summit from the White House.

Biden wants to attack the pandemic globally by bringing together global leaders from the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and civil society leaders to help end the pandemic and prevent the next one.