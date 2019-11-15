Home

Biden to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days

| @BBCWorld
December 4, 2020 1:48 pm
[Source: BBC]

US President-elect Joe Biden has said he will ask Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

He told CNN he believed there would be a “significant reduction” in COVID-19 cases if every American wore a face covering.

Biden also said he would order masks to be worn in all US government buildings.

The US has recorded 14 million cases and 275,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Constitutional experts say a US president has no legal authority to order Americans to wear masks, but Biden said during the interview he and his Vice-President Kamala Harris would set an example by donning face coverings.

