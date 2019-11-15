Biden takes Georgia to solidify victory

US President-elect Joe Biden has won the state of Georgia, according to international media, the first Democratic candidate to do so since 1992.

The win solidifies Mr Biden’s victory, giving him a total of 306 votes in the electoral college – the system the US uses to choose its president.

Georgia and North Carolina are the last states to be decided. Donald Trump is projected to win in North Carolina, giving him 232 electoral votes.

But he still refuses to concede.

President Trump has launched a flurry of legal challenges in key states and levelled unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

Mr Biden’s electoral votes equal the tally Mr Trump, a Republican, achieved in his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. At the time Mr Trump referred to it as “a landslide”.

A manual recount is to be carried out in Georgia because of the narrow margin between the two candidates, but the Biden team said they did not expect it to change the results there.

Mr Trump’s team dropped a lawsuit in Arizona on Friday after it became clear his rival’s lead was unassailable.

Despite Mr Trump’s refusal to accept defeat, the pressure is growing on him to acknowledge Mr Biden’s victory and help prepare the transition from one administration to another.