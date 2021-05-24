Home

Biden signs 'once-in-a-generation' $1tn infrastructure bill into law

| @BBCWorld
November 16, 2021 10:10 am
[Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden has signed into law a $1.2tn (£894bn) infrastructure spending bill, marking a legislative achievement for his administration.

“Today, we are finally getting this done,” the Democrat told lawmakers from both major parties in a bill signing ceremony at the White House on Monday.

The bill had caused a major rift in Mr Biden’s party that was blamed for a Democratic election loss this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Another massive social spending bill is currently being considered in Congress.

“My message to the American people is America is moving again. And your life is going to change for the better,” Mr Biden said in a speech before signing the law.

Billed as a “once-in-a-generation” spending measure, the bipartisan infrastructure legislation pledges $550bn in new federal expenditure over the next eight years to upgrade highways, roads and bridges, and to modernise city transit systems and passenger rail networks.

It also sets aside funding for clean drinking water, high speed internet, and a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging points.

