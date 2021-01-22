Home

Biden signs 'existential' executive orders on climate and environment

January 28, 2021 9:07 am
Vice-president Kamala Harris joined Mr Biden for the signing ceremony. [Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders designed to address climate change, including a new ban on some energy drilling.

The orders aim to freeze new oil and gas leases on public lands and double offshore wind-produced energy by 2030.

They are expected to meet stiff resistance from the energy industry and come as a sea change from Donald Trump, who cut environmental protections.

Mr Biden said the US “must lead” a global response to the climate change crisis.

