Biden signs executive action on COVID and climate

| @BBCWorld
January 21, 2021 11:13 am
President Joe Biden. [Source: BBC]

President Biden has just spoken to journalists for his first time as president from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

He refers to the “COVID crisis”, “economic crisis” and the “climate crisis” as his highest priorities.

His first executive order, which does not require congressional legislation, calls for all Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Another will have the US rejoining the Paris climate accord, he said.

