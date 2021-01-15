Biden signs executive action on COVID and climate

President Biden has just spoken to journalists for his first time as president from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

He refers to the “COVID crisis”, “economic crisis” and the “climate crisis” as his highest priorities.

His first executive order, which does not require congressional legislation, calls for all Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Another will have the US rejoining the Paris climate accord, he said.