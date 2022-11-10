Biden sees 'real problems' for Russia after Kherson retreat order

A conscript in Russian-annexed Crimea bids farewell to his relatives before leaving to serve in the Russian army. [Source: BBC News]

US President Joe Biden has said Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Ukrainian city of Kherson shows its military has “some real problems”.

Mr. Biden said he had been expecting the move for “some time” and that it would allow both sides to “recalibrate their positions” over the winter.

Kherson is the only major Ukrainian city to fall to Russian forces.

But earlier on Wednesday, Russia’s commander in Ukraine said it was no longer possible to supply the city.

Gen Sergei Surovikin, who was given command just weeks ago, made the announcement accompanied by the military top brass on Russian state TV. He confirmed Russian troops would withdraw entirely from the western bank of the River Dnipro.

It is a significant blow to Russia’s military ambitions as it faces a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Mr. Biden was speaking from the White House after midterm elections in which his Democratic Party looked likely to lose control of the House of Representatives to the opposition Republican Party.

The president’s political rivals previously vowed to review US military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and Mr Biden observed that it was “interesting” that Moscow had “waited until after the election” to announce the withdrawal.

But he said he hoped the “bipartisan approach of confronting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine” would continue.

The decision to pull back across the Dnipro was treated with caution by Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was moving “very carefully” after the announcement.

“The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make ‘goodwill gestures’, we win it all,” he told Ukrainians in his nightly address.

After Russia’s announcement, civilians inside Kherson said Chechen troops from the Russian military were in the city, in cafes, and moving around the streets.

And at a Ukrainian position on the perimeter around the city, soldiers said the enemy might be trying to draw them into a trap and were proceeding cautiously.