MINI BUDGET
World

Biden says Russia is committing 'genocide' in Ukraine

TVNZ
April 13, 2022 10:00 am
US President Joe Biden. [Source: AP News]

US President Joe Biden for the first time referred to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine as a “genocide” on Wednesday.

Speaking in Iowa at an event about steps his administration is taking to staunch rising fuel costs because of the war, Biden termed the conflict, which has seen Russia carry out atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, as a “genocide.”

Said Biden: “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away.”

Biden has previously stated that he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, as Ukrainian government officials have argued, but rather were “war crimes”.

With inflation at a 40-year high, Biden had headed to corn-rich Iowa with a modest step aiming to trim gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon by waiving rules limiting ethanol blending.

