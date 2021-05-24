Home

Biden says he doesn't care if Putin views his remark as escalatory

CNN
March 29, 2022 11:28 am

US President Joe Biden said he doesn’t care what Vladimir Putin thinks of his comment that he shouldn’t be in power in Russia.

“I don’t care what he thinks. He’s going to do what he’s going to do,” Biden said when asked by a reporter whether he was concerned Putin would see the remark as escalatory.

Biden said he was skeptical Putin could be swayed by any outside event, his remark included.

“Given his recent behavior, people should understand he is going to do what he thinks he should do, period,” Biden said at the White House. “He’s not affected by anyone else, including, unfortunately, his own advisers. This is a guy who goes to the beat of his own drummer. And the idea he is going to do something outrageous because I called him for what he was and what he’s doing I think is just not rational.”

 

