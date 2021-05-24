Home

World

Biden says he does not regret troop withdrawal

| @BBCWorld
August 11, 2021 4:16 pm
[Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden says he does not regret his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue to make advances.

Biden urged Afghanistan’s leaders to unite and “fight for their nation”.

Violence has escalated across the country now that US-led forces have all but withdrawn following 20 years of military operations.

The Taliban have taken at least eight of the country’s 34 provincial capitals, and are threatening more.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden says the US is keeping the commitments it had made to Afghanistan, such as providing close air support, paying military salaries and supplying Afghan forces with food and equipment.

According to the UN, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed amid fierce fighting between the Taliban and government forces in the past month.

