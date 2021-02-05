Biden repairs damaged international relations

President Joe Biden sent a message to foreign allies that the US will now be engaging in a very different way than what the world has seen under the Trump administration.

It’s the latest step as Biden moves to undo much of the America First approach of the previous government.

Biden has laid out a foreign policy centred on global re-engagement.

“America is back. Diplomacy is back. Working with our international allies and partners renewing our role in international institutions and reclaiming our credibility and moral authority.”

Since taking office, Biden has spoken to ten world leaders aimed at repairing relationships he says were damaged during the Trump administration.

The president also pledged to US diplomats that he will always have their backs and support them to carry out their role.