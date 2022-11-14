Biden readies for ‘a horrible two years’ if GOP takes control of Congress

[Photo Credit: ABC NEWS]

As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday’s midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago.

“If we lose the House and Senate, it’s going to be a horrible two years,” Biden told the small crowd gathered inside a hotel ballroom, where cameras weren’t allowed. “The good news is I’ll have a veto pen.”

After two years of Democratic control of Congress, a change in leadership in the House or Senate – or both – would thrust Biden’s presidency into an entirely new phase. Biden himself has been projecting optimism in the final days of the campaign, but the reality is setting in for Democrats their majority rule in Congress could soon end – and Biden’s ability to get his top priorities passed could go with it.

White House officials have begun pointing out their losses aren’t likely to be nearly as bad as previous midterm wipeouts, including in 2010, and say the fact Democrats have a fighting chance at all is a positive sign for Biden. But his advisers privately acknowledge that they don’t see a viable path for Democrats to hold onto their House majority, though the president and his senior team are starting the day with the view that the prospect of Democrats holding on to their Senate majority is real – even if it’s one that may take days, or longer, to be fully realized.

With the intraparty blame game set to boil over in the weeks ahead, the White House moved Tuesday to separate Biden’s agenda – and the president himself – from the list of targets. The White House circulated an Election Day memo to allies more than two dozen individual poll results they say underscore the popularity of the key individual elements of Biden’s agenda, ranging from his cornerstone legislative achievements to his actions on student loans, marijuana and his administration’s response to Covid-19

“Before all the votes have even been cast, pundits are declaring that these midterms have been a referendum on the president’s agenda – nothing could be further from the truth,” the memo, which was obtained by CNN, says in its introduction.

Yet even Biden has acknowledged that his agenda, no matter how it polls in isolation, hasn’t translated to an American public that has taken a largely negative view of the direction of the country.

“We’ve passed so many good things,” Biden said at a fundraising event last week. “They’ve been so good people haven’t realized how good they are yet.”

The effort to get in front of expected losses comes after months of frontline Democratic candidates actively seeking to separate themselves from Biden, relegating the party’s leader mostly to Democratic states and districts as the party scrambled to save its majorities. It’s a reality adviser say Biden doesn’t take personally. After 36 years in the Senate, Biden’s view has long been that the candidates know what’s best for their state or district. But as Biden’s approval ratings started to inch up in the last few months, White House officials have bristled at the view that he was a singular drag on Democrats.

The defensive tone in the memo echoes a message Biden has repeatedly sought to emphasize in the closing days of the campaign, one that centres on the idea that the election represents a choice between two parties, not a referendum on Biden or his presidency.

A loss of a few seats – Republicans need only pick up five seats to take control of the House – would mean dramatic changes for the president.