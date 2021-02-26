Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king

US President Joe Biden has talked by phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia as he seeks to put relations with America’s old ally on a new footing.

He affirmed the importance” the US “places on universal human rights and the rule of law.

Biden made the call after reading a forthcoming US report into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

” I said at the time Khashoggi was in fact murdered and dismembered and I believed in the order of the crown princes and I would make it very clear we will not, in fact, sell more weapons to them, we were gonna in fact pay the price and make them in fact the prior that they are.”

The report, due to be released shortly, is expected to implicate the king’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, pursued closer ties with Saudi Arabia.