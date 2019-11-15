Biden predicts victory over Trump as counts go on

Joe Biden has again said he is confident of victory as he inches closer to beating Donald Trump after Tuesday’s US presidential election.

The Democratic challenger now has 253 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the White House under the state-by-state US voting system.

Mr Biden also leads vote counts in the battlegrounds of Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Article continues after advertisement

A Biden win would see Mr Trump leave office in January after four years.