Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana

President Biden is pardoning all prior federal offences of simple possession of marijuana, the White House announced Thursday, although senior officials stressed to reporters that there are currently no people currently in federal prisons solely for simple possession of marijuana. The president is also asking the Health and Human Services secretary to review how marijuana is classified under federal law.

In addition, the president is urging all governors to pardon state offences of simple marijuana possession. Liberals have long pressed Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The announcement, which falls short of legalization, comes barely a month out from competitive midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has urged Mr. Biden to legalize cannabis. The White House reached out to Fetterman earlier Thursday to give him a heads-up on the announcement, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

The president said he’s directed Attorney General Merrick Garland to develop a process to issue certificates of pardon to eligible Americans, a move to help relieve the consequences for those who could be denied housing or employment. He is also asking HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to review and reconsider marijuana’s classification as a Schedule 1 drug, a classification meant for the most dangerous substances.

The move away from punishment for marijuana possession is a shift for Mr. Biden. As vice president, he staunchly opposed the drug. In 2010, he told ABC News, “I still believe it’s a gateway drug,” and legalizing it would be “a mistake.”