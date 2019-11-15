Biden overtakes Trump in Pennsylvania

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has pulled ahead of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a key state in the US presidential race, results data show.

Mr Biden is leading by more than 13,000 votes, with 98% counted. If he takes the state, he will win the election.

Earlier, Mr Biden edged ahead of his Republican rival in Georgia, another key battleground state, where a recount will now be held.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign said: “This election is not over.”

Trump campaign lawyer Matt Morgan claimed without evidence that ballots in Georgia were “improperly harvested” and that in Pennsylvania election observers were not given “meaningful access” to counting, despite a judge’s order allowing them further access on Thursday.

In a statement later, Mr Trump said: “From the beginning, we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn.

A senior Trump administration official has told CBS News Mr Trump does not plan to concede in the event of a victory declaration by Mr Biden.

There are reports from the Biden campaign in Delaware that he will make a primetime address to the nation on Friday evening local time. This is believed to be dependent on the race being called by then.