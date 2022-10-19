Biden opens applications for debt forgiveness

[Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden has formally launched his student loan forgiveness scheme, which could see billions of dollars of federal loans canceled.

The plan, which applies to tens of millions of graduates, means up to $20,000 of debt could be written off per borrower.

Those who meet the eligibility criteria are able to apply online here.

Biden said at a news conference that this is a game changer for millions of Americans.

The plan has been challenged in court by a group of six Republican-led states who are seeking to block it from taking effect.

They have argued the scheme – which independent analysts estimate will cost $400bn – is too expensive and places an unfair burden on some taxpayers.

On Monday, as the legal challenges continued in court and risked the scheme being put on hold, Mr Biden launched a defence of his plan.