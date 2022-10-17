Biden knocks Truss economic plan, says he is not concerned about dollar strength

[Source: Reuters]

US President Joe Biden has criticised British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s original economic plan as a mistake and said he was not concerned about the strength of the soaring US dollar.

Truss on Friday fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped parts of their economic package after it sparked financial market turmoil, including a steep dive in the value of the pound.

Biden, a Democrat, frequently criticizes conservative “trickle down” economic policies, associated in the United States with former President Ronald Reagan and Republicans.

His White House, though, had previously declined to comment on the Truss plan, which initially foresaw scrapping Britain’s 45 per cent top income tax rate.

Earlier on Saturday, Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said some of the country’s taxes would go up and tough spending decisions were needed, saying Truss had made mistakes as she battles to keep her job just over a month into her term.

High inflation is afflicting the United States and countries worldwide, creating a political headache for Biden ahead of the November midterm elections in which control of the US House of Representatives and Senate are at stake.

The dollar has soared against other currencies.