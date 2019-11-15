Biden hits new battleground, Trump blitzes Midwest

Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump as a conman during a campaign foray into traditionally Republican territory.

In Georgia, Biden said that Trump’s handling of coronavirus amounted to a “capitulation”.

Trump kept blitzing the swing states that he won in 2016, warning in Michigan that its “economic survival” was on the line if Biden won.

According to opinion polls, Trump lags behind with a week to go.

But the race is tighter in battleground states such as Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, where the race for the White House might be decided.

More than 69 million people have already voted early by post or in person in a record-breaking surge driven mainly by the coronavirus pandemic.