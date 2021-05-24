Home

World

Biden floats possible trip to Kyiv

| @BBCWorld
April 15, 2022 11:05 am
US President Joe Biden. [Source: BBC News]

US President Joe Biden has told reporters he is considering dispatching a high-ranking official from Washington to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky – and it might be himself.

“We’re making that decision now,” Biden replied when asked about reports of a US visit.

When asked if he were ready to go, Biden said: “Yeah.”

But following Biden’s comments, a White House official told Fox News “there are no plans to send Potus to Kyiv at this time”, using an acronym for President of the United States.

Both Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have visited neighbouring Poland since the war began.

US media reports suggest Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are probably more likely options to visit Zelensky.

A number of European leaders have already held talks with Zelensky in Kyiv, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited last weekend.

