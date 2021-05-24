Biden denies failure in Omicron testing response

US President Joe Biden has denied any failure in his administration’s response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

He told a TV network that “nobody” could have predicted it, although his top adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has said experts did foresee variants.

It comes a day after the White House unveiled plans to order 500m at-home coronavirus tests amid a shortage.

There have been long waits for in-person tests as Christmas looms.

“I don’t think it’s a failure,” Mr Biden said in a sit-down interview with ABC News on Wednesday. “I think it’s – you could argue that we should have known a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.”

The Democratic president said he wished he “had thought” about ordering the 500m test kits “two months ago”.