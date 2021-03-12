Biden condemns anti-Asian racism

President Joe Biden has urged Americans to speak up against hate, warning that “our silence is complicity” in the face of racist acts.

Mr Biden made the remarks in Georgia where he met Asian-American leaders in the wake of Tuesday’s attack on three Atlanta-area massage parlours.

The shootings left eight dead, including six Asian women.

Though police have not called race the motive for the attack, it came amid a spike in anti-Asian violence.