Biden campaign denies ex-aide's sexual assault allegation

Former Vice-President Joe Biden has denied an allegation that he sexually assaulted a former aide nearly 30 years ago as a US senator.

Tara Reade, who worked briefly as a staff assistant in Mr Biden’s office, has said that her former boss forced her against a wall, putting his hands under her shirt and skirt.

“This absolutely did not happen,” Mr Biden’s campaign said this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Biden, 77, is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

“He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard – and heard respectfully,” said his campaign spokeswoman. “Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: It is untrue.”

Ms Reade, 56, described the allegation in an interview with podcast host Katie Halper in March.