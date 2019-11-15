Biden calls for calm, Trump repeats unproven fraud claim

Donald Trump has reiterated unproven claims that widespread voter fraud has marred the United States presidential election, which remains too close to call as ballot-counting continues in several key states.

In an address at the White House this morning, the US president struck a typically defiant tone, accusing pollsters as well as the Democratic Party of engaging in fraud – an unproven claim he has repeated throughout the week on Twitter, which has labelled information in his tweets as “disputed” or potentially “misleading”.

Trump says quote: “If you count the legal votes, I easily win”, adding that if “illegal votes” are counted, “they can try to steal the election from us.”

Trump did not provide any evidence to back up any of his claims of fraud during his speech, which was the first time the Republican leader addressed the nation since election night.