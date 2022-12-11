Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
News Videos Photos

World

Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law

Associated Press

December 11, 2022 8:30 am

[Source: AP News]

A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage — one of the country’s most contentious issues — on national television. But not everyone was surprised.

A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles where he disclosed not only his approval but his firm conclusion about the future of same-sex marriage.

He predicted, “Things are changing so rapidly, it’s going to become a political liability in the near term for someone to say, ‘I oppose gay marriage.’”

Article continues after advertisement

“Mark my words. And my job — our job — is to keep this momentum rolling to the inevitable.”

The day that Biden envisioned may have arrived. He plans on Tuesday to sign legislation, passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress, to protect gay unions — even if the Supreme Court should revisit, as some fear or hope, its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry.

Biden’s signature will burnish his legacy as a champion of equality at a time when the LGBTQ community is anxious to safeguard legal changes from a backlash on the right that has used incendiary rhetoric, particularly against transgender people.

“It is a historic moment and a long time coming,” said Bruce Reed, the White House deputy chief of staff and a longtime adviser to Biden. “It’s all the more inspiring in light of what the country has been put through in recent years, and what courts have threatened of late.”

If there’s a feeling of anticlimax, it’s because the politics of marriage have shifted as dramatically as Biden predicted. Although the issue is not universally embraced — a majority of Republicans in the House and Senate voted against the legislation — it’s no longer considered a dangerous third rail.

That wasn’t the case a decade ago.

Chad Griffin, who led the American Foundation for Equal Rights and the Human Rights Campaign, said it was common for lawmakers to tell him, “You know privately I’m with you, and you know so-and-so in my family is gay or lesbian, but politically, I can’t be out there.”

Activists’ frustration extended to President Barack Obama. He had made some changes, such as eliminating the “don’t ask, don’t tell” rule that prevented gay people from serving openly in the military, but had stopped short of embracing marriage equality despite lawsuits that were forcing the issue to the forefront.

As Obama’s vice president, Biden shared the same stance. In 1996, he had voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, which prevented federal recognition of same-sex unions.

In April 2012, Biden attended the fundraiser at the Los Angeles home of a married gay couple — Michael Lombardo, an HBO executive, and Sonny Ward, an architect — and their children. When it was time for the question-and-answer session, Griffin decided he shouldn’t sidestep the issue.

“When you came in tonight, you met Michael and Sonny and their two beautiful kids,” he said to Biden. “And I wonder if you can just sort of talk in a frank, honest way about your own personal views as it relates to marriage equality.”

Biden responded as Griffin had requested — frankly and personally.

“All you got to do is look in the eyes of those kids,” he said. “And no one can wonder, no one can wonder whether or not they are cared for and nurtured and loved and reinforced. And folks, what’s happening is, everybody is beginning to see it.”

Just over two weeks later, Biden was on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” and host David Gregory asked whether he supported gay marriage. Biden said the issue came down to “a simple proposition.”

“Who do you love? And will you be loyal to the person you love?” Biden said. “And that’s what people are finding out is what all marriages, at their root, are about, whether they’re marriages of lesbians, or gay men, or heterosexuals.”

Biden said the president, not him, “sets the policies.” But he said gay couples should have “all the civil rights, all the civil liberties.”

Gautam Raghavan was leading LGBTQ outreach for the White House at the time. On the Sunday that the interview aired, he and his husband were hosting some friends for brunch, and the TV was on in the background.

“We were watching it and thinking, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that just happened,’” Raghavan said. He can’t remember what they ate that morning, but “I’m sure we had a mimosa afterward.”

It was an unusually unscripted moment in carefully choreographed Washington.

For Biden, “all politics is personal,” said Reed, who was Biden’s chief of staff in the vice president’s office. “And I think that’s what prompted him to speak his mind.”

Not everyone was pleased. Obama was left trailing a step behind his vice president, and three days later did an interview to disclose his own support for gay marriage. He said Biden had gotten “a little over his skis” but there were no hard feelings.

At the time of Biden’s interview, Jim Obergefell was living in Ohio with his partner, John Arthur, who had recently been diagnosed with the deadly disease known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS.

Marriage was always considered out of the question, Obergefell said, but Biden’s comments caught his attention. The following year, after the Supreme Court ruled that the Defense of Marriage Act was unconstitutional, Obergefell proposed to Arthur.

They married in Maryland, where it was legal, but their home state of Ohio would not recognize their union. Although Arthur died in 2013, their legal battle continued to the Supreme Court. Obergefell met Biden for the first time in 2015.

“I just remember walking up to him and he hugged me and the first words out of his mouth were condolences for the loss of my husband,” he said.

The Supreme Court soon legalized gay marriage nationwide in a decision known as Obergefell v. Hodges.

Although the issue was widely considered to be settled, it resurfaced last June when the court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973. In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court “should reconsider” other precedents as well, including the Obergefell ruling, raising concern that other civil rights could be rolled back.

Legislation to revive the right to abortion was politically impossible. But marriage might be a different matter, and supporters believed they could rally enough Republican votes to sidestep a filibuster in the Senate. They were right.

Obergefell, however, is not experiencing a sense of satisfaction.

“Our right to marry was affirmed by the Supreme Court. And in a perfect world, we would never have to worry about losing that,” he said. “We now know that rights that people counted on and expected are no longer safe.”

Instead of feeling happy, he said, “I’m on edge.”

It’s a common sentiment right now in the face of political attacks over LGBTQ issues.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., signed legislation limiting teachers’ ability to talk about sexual orientation or gender identity in schools. In Texas, GOP Gov. Greg Abbott wants state child welfare investigators to consider gender-affirming care as a form of abuse.

Protesters, sometimes armed, have shown up at events where drag queens read to children. Five people were shot to death at a gay club in Colorado last month. The suspect has been charged with hate crimes.

“The story of civil rights in America is always evolving,” said Raghavan, who now runs the White House personnel office. “We should never assume that we’re done with something because we got a good court decision or a piece of legislation.”

Biden has taken steps to safeguard rights for transgender people, such as reinstating anti-discrimination provisions eliminated by President Donald Trump. Biden also ended the ban on transgender people serving in the military. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay Cabinet member, and Biden’s assistant health secretary, Rachel Levine, is the first transgender person to win Senate confirmation to an executive post.

Sarah McBride, a transgender state senator from Biden’s home state of Delaware, said it’s a comfort “for so many of us, who feel frightened or vulnerable or alone, to know that the leader of this country, the leader of the free world, not only sees us but embraces us.”

McBride worked for Biden’s eldest son, Beau, during his campaigns for Delaware attorney general, and she came out as transgender in 2012.

Before Beau Biden died from brain cancer in 2015, he helped pass Delaware laws that legalized gay marriage and banned discrimination over gender identity. McBride said the experience deepened the elder Biden’s own commitment to these issues and “he’s carrying on Beau’s legacy.”

As last month’s midterm elections approached, the White House played host to Dylan Mulvaney, a Broadway performer who has chronicled her gender transition on TikTok, to talk about transgender issues with Biden.

Conservative critics were apoplectic. Ben Shapiro, a popular commentator, called the interview “maybe the most disturbing clip in presidential history.”

But Biden, much like he has in the past, suggested that acceptance was possible — maybe even likely. Asked by Mulvaney how leaders can better advocate for transgender people, Biden responded that it was important to be “seen with people like you.”

“People fear what they don’t know. They fear what they don’t know,” he said. “And when people realize, individuals realize, ‘Oh, this is what they’re telling me to be frightened of, this is the problem.’ I mean, people change their minds.”

Battle for power enters last stage

Police investigate body find

Public helps in enforcement

Support Gavoka: Ro Teimumu

Unity Fiji intends to heal the past wounds

54,244 cast votes in pre-polling

Parties reminded of blackout restrictions

Rabuka reminded of wrong doings

Two arrested for drink and drive

Increase in taxes will make businesses leave

Equality for all

Giroud header sends France past England into semi-finals

Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law

Kristen Stewart to lead 73rd Berlinale film festival jury

Russia drones smash power network in Odesa

Mariah's christmas classic returns to number one

USA powers through in second-half to defeat Fiji

US says Iran now Russia's 'top military backer'

Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud

Morocco beat Portugal to go through to World Cup semi-final

Fijiana records second loss

Brazil leave the World Cup after another debacle

Ruth Madoc: Hi-de-Hi! actress dies aged 79

Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ‘destroyed’

Uluinasau’s double not enough for Fijiana

Fiji suffers first heart-ache in Cape Town

US says Iran now Russia's 'top military backer'

Russia’s barrage could force more Ukrainians to flee as winter bites

Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years behind the desk

Brendan Fraser’s standout performance can’t keep ‘The Whale’ afloat

CBFC passes Avatar: The Way Of Water

Fijiana into last eight

Ukraine gets more U.S. aid as Russia-Iran ties worry West

Aamir Khan speaks on taking break

RUMOR: Marvel May Delay Some 2023-24 MCU Projects

Putin floats possibility that Russia may abandon ‘no first use’ nuclear doctrine

ISIS leader killed in US-led Syria raid, Biden says

Aamir Khan was the original choice for Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster

European Parliament vice president expelled by party amid corruption probe involving Gulf nation

Soccer Agony and anger for Brazil as World Cup favorites crash out

Johnny Knoxville Sued by TaskRabbit Worker Over Hidden Camera Prank

Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarter-final

The fight against corruption severely politicized: Aslam

Elton John quits Twitter

Parties spreading lies for votes: Narube

Eligible Fijians urged to vote

Choose either NFP or People’s Alliance: Biman

No voting for those who missed out on pre-poll

FCCC clears the air on sugar price determination

141 drivers booked for speeding

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals

Backstreet Boys Christmas TV show pulled after Nick Carter rape allegation

What Kyrsten Sinema's party switch means for Senate Democra

Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

Monday 12am blackout period

MOG reaches hard to reach areas

SODELPA intends to support the children of indentured laborers

Russia pardoned Zambian prisoner ‘to join military operation in Ukraine,’ says minister

Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil

Women in maritime accept domestic violence as a norm

Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show

SODELPA’s free education policy will not bond students

We have all Africa and Arabia behind us: Morocco coach

Montpellier fight back to beat 14-man London Irish

Croatia outs favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties to reach semi-final

Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia

England have more belief they can win World Cup than in 2018, says Kane

Shabana Azmi to play Chef Vikas Khanna in her next

Talacolo’s brace lays platform

Two out of two for Fijiana in Cape Town

Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

New legislation expected to approve assisted suicide

We need to get it right: Gollings

People’s Alliance will not be deregistered: Saneem

Major turnout in inaugural Central Community Games

FEO unhappy with ABC's response

NFP pulled something out of its hat: Sayed-Khaiyum

Aggression and possession key for Croatia

FCCC clears the air on sugar price determination

Voter turnout still a concern

Pre-poll turnout worrying says Kepa

Lawrence sparks backlash claiming The Hunger Games was first female-led action film

Gangs control about 60% of Haiti’s capital

Peru president’s power grab recalls country’s dark past

Chinese nationals in Sydney allegedly swindled $148 million from investors

Fijians urged to exercise their right to vote

Keanu Reeves Wants a John Wick/Madea Crossover

Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police

SODELPA wants People’s Alliance deregistered

The Batman Fans Want James Gunn to Build His DCU Off of Matt Reeves' Film

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

Aquatic sports approach vital says FINA

Great to be back home: Soyizwapi

Former MP Vijendra Prakash convicted

HFC partners with IFC

Fijians have religious freedom: Bainimarama

Gavoka says SODELPA is policy driven

Next few days crucial: PA

'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation

Ensure employees vote: Batiweti

Brahmastra emerges as Google’s top trending movie in India for 2022

Ranveer Singh assures there’s more to Cirkus

Escapee arrested

Three arrested in Labasa market

50 percent women don't have access to contraceptives

Australians feel the economic pain, but not taking it out on Albanese

18-year-old college student elected mayor of Arkansas city

Over 1,000 police officers vote at Academy

Girl band Flo win the Brits rising star award

Google must delete inaccurate search info if asked

Ronaldo did not threaten to leave national team says Portugal

Ardern to announce 'handful of retirements' next week

France hoping Mbappe will be enough to match England's impressive depth

Harry compares Meghan to Diana

Celine Dion postpones tour dates

No EU border-free zone for Romania and Bulgaria

UK banking rules face biggest shake-up in more than 30 years

Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout

The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022

People’s charter focuses on elevating Fiji: Bainimarama

Iran carries out first execution over protests

89-year-old braves rain to cast vote

Putin vows to continue hitting Ukraine's power grid

Radrodro says SODELPA will not change manifesto 

Monitor children: Police

MOU to expand commercial agriculture

FijiFirst to maintain current tax for non-resident companies

FijiFirst lambasts ABC and correspondent for misinformation

Weather data often underutilized: Pahalad

Informal settlement land security assured: Kumar

I want to serve the country: Rabuka

2024 Olympic focus for Cikamatana

Thorpe sees hope in Fiji Swimming

Qatar probing death of a worker at World Cup training site

Climate activist's jailing ignites row in Australia

Spain boss Luis Enrique leaves role after last-16 exit

Elon Musk turns Twitter into 'hotel' for staff

Prisoner escapes from Court

FEO refers two to FICAC

Improved Fiji 7s team for Cape Town

Polling agent asked to leave

A vote for SODELPA is not for FijiFirst: Radrodro

Giroud hungry for more goals

Tuinawainovo opts pre-poll

Enrique delays decision on future with Spain

Youth empowerment is evident: Chandra

Drua partners with Flicket

New walkway to benefit students

New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested

SOE demands an apology from ABC for alleged disinformation

Criminal code changes threaten other freedoms

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against ‘telepathic’ man

Fijiana Drua squad named, 9 debutants

Messi's World Cup chase takes centre stage in quarter-final clash

That is a fact of life: Rabuka

FijiFirst will strengthen FICAC

Radrodro encourages voters to vote for their candidate

Buabua cane farmer excited about voting

Some voters miss out in Nayarabale

Ed Sheeran adds three 'warm-up' shows for upcoming NZ tour

Bred Bank Fiji to open two more branches in Fiji

Labour needs Nanaia Mahuta to go, but she’s too powerful

SODELPA confident of securing 32 seats

FBI got tip about shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest

Holmes’ former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case

Elderly citizen defies rainy conditions to cast her vote

Trump pushes for immunity from lawsuits relating to January 6

Priyanka Chopra: 'I’d earn 10% of my male co-actor’s salary'

765K World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar's expected 1.2M influx

Peru's ousted leader seen with police after impeachment

Cheryl to make West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story

FEO makes pre-poll amendments

Promising turnout at Viani pre-poll

Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

Support and nurture our children: Khan

The Weeknd shares ‘Avatar’ sequel music

Putin says Russia may be fighting in Ukraine for a long time

Shane MacGowan’s wife says ‘doctors are confident he will be okay’

China abandons key parts of zero-COVID strategy after protests

Ryan Reynolds honors Blake Lively and family in People’s Choice Awards speech

Avatar sequel puts NZ front and centre on global film stage

Activists take Qatar workers protest to FIFA boss's home town

Mr Avocado Head has Morocco daring to dream

Pearls on fire in Singapore

Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

Exposure for young Toba side

FijiFirst manifesto is for all says leader

SODELPA President says he is still loyal

Rabuka will consider changes to equal lease distribution

Kumar hits out at malicious claims

First female chairperson for NZR appointed

A lot more is at stake: Naupoto

Huge turnout in Nauluvatu pre-poll centre

Revised courses of action leads to several arrests: COMPOL

Driver involved in fatal accident bailed

Soil is wealth: Karan

150 families covered under cyclone insurance

U.S. lawmakers decline to add Boeing 737 MAX exemption in defense bill

FEO completes 386 polling venues for pre-poll