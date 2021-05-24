Biden blasted for reviving Trump's Remain in Mexico policy

US President Joe Biden has come under fire for restoring a Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed.

Migrant groups said reinstating the Remain in Mexico programme would spur crime and violence in border camps.

Biden had suspended the policy, calling it “inhumane”, but was ordered by courts to resume it.

The US and Mexican governments confirmed they would revive it.

Biden’s administration has kept up one other major Trump-era border policy: Title 42, which allows for the quick expulsion of migrants on public health grounds.