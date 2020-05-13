Biden: Black voters considering Trump 'ain't black'

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden has said in an interview African Americans “ain’t black” if they vote for President Donald Trump over him.

The controversial exchange happened as radio host Charlamagne Tha God pressed the former vice-president on Friday about his outreach to black voters.

When an aide for Mr. Biden tried to end the interview, Charlamagne said: “You can’t do that to black media.”

Article continues after advertisement

Loyal support from black voters has been vital to Mr. Biden’s candidacy.