Biden: Black voters considering Trump 'ain't black'

May 23, 2020 9:03 am

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden has said in an interview African Americans “ain’t black” if they vote for President Donald Trump over him.

The controversial exchange happened as radio host Charlamagne Tha God pressed the former vice-president on Friday about his outreach to black voters.

When an aide for Mr. Biden tried to end the interview, Charlamagne said: “You can’t do that to black media.”

Loyal support from black voters has been vital to Mr. Biden’s candidacy.

