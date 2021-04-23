Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States.

The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 are on the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and were imposed because “the magnitude and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Biden on Friday signed a proclamation implementing the restrictions, which were first reported by Reuters.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you are flying to the United States to take pictures, we will test before they get on the plane, before they depart and quarantine when they arrive in America.”

The proclamation said India “accounts for over one-third of new global cases” and added that “proactive measures are required to protect the nation’s public health from travelers entering the United States” from India.

In January, Biden issued a similar ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa.

He also reposed an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.