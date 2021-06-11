Home

World

Biden arrives in Geneva for highly-anticipated Putin meeting

Associated Press
June 16, 2021 5:54 am

Buoyed by days of partnership-building sessions with America’s democratic allies, Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday.

Biden is in Geneva for the most-watched and tensest part of his first European tour as president: talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Biden is seeking to restore European ties that were strained under former President Donald Trump, who dismissed longstanding alliances with America’s democratic partners and sought out Putin and other autocrats. Biden this week has held long days of meetings with global leaders at the Group of Seven, NATO and U.S.-E.U. summits, where he secured joint communiques expressing concern over Russia and China, and on Tuesday helped preside over a breakthrough agreement easing a long-running U.S. trade dispute with Europe.

But Biden’s Wednesday meeting with the Russian president is his most highly anticipated.

