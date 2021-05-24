Home

Biden approves $100m emergency funds to resettle Afghan refugees

| @BBCWorld
July 24, 2021 4:07 pm
[Source: alzazeera]

US President Joe Biden has authorised up to $100m from an emergency fund to meet “unexpected urgent” refugee needs stemming from the situation in Afghanistan.

This also includes Afghan special immigration visa applicants.

Biden also approved the release of $200m in services and articles from the inventories of US government agencies to meet the same needs.

The United States is preparing to begin evacuating thousands of Afghan applicants for special immigration visas who are at risk from the Taliban because they worked for the US government.

