Biden announces nearly $3bn in US military aid to Ukraine

[Source: Aljazeera]

The United States has announced nearly $3bn in new military aid to Ukraine, with President Joe Biden saying the assistance aims to help the country defend against Russia’s invasion “over the long term” as the war entered its seventh month.

In a statement on Wednesday, as Ukraine marked its independence from the Soviet Union, Biden said the $2.98bn package would allow Kyiv to acquire air defence systems, “artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars”.

This is the single largest US aid package for Ukraine since Russian forces began their full-scale military invasion of the country in February.