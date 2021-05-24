Biden and Xi Jinping hold virtual meeting

US President Joe Biden is speaking to his Chinese counterpart Xi (she) Jinping in a highly anticipated virtual meeting.

Xi said that China was “ready to move US-China relations forward in a positive direction”.

Both sides began by outlining areas that the two countries needed to talk about.

Biden brought up human rights and the Indo Pacific region.

Xi said it was important that both countries respected each other and required a “steady relationship”.

He added that he was happy to see his “old friend” Biden.