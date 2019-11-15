Home

Biden and Trump hit swing states

November 2, 2020 1:30 pm

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are travelling across the nation on Sunday as the US election enters its closing stage.

President Trump planned to visit five battleground states while his challenger Biden spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The Democratic candidate maintains a solid national lead in the polls ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

But this advantage is narrower in key states which could decide the result.

More than 90 million people have already cast their ballots in early voting, putting the country on course for its highest turnout in a century.

