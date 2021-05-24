Biden and European leaders discuss Ukraine support

US President Joe Biden has held a phone call with European leaders to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, the White House has announced.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on the call, as was Italian PM Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement, the White House said that the leaders “discussed their serious concerns about Russia’s brutal tactics in Ukraine, including its attacks on civilians”.

Article continues after advertisement

“They underscored their continued support for Ukraine, including by providing security assistance to the brave Ukrainians who are defending their country from Russian aggression, and humanitarian assistance to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the violence,” the statement added.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Europe later this week for meetings with Nato, EU, and G7 allies in Brussels, followed by a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Friday.